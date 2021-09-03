Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Price Hits $0.63

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $1,182.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00064820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00132497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.63 or 0.00154939 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.92 or 0.07813202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,757.27 or 1.00021266 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.86 or 0.00815540 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

