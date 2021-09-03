JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Shares of JOAN traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. 22,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,276. The stock has a market cap of $462.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.92. JOANN has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. JOANN’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

JOAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,168.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

