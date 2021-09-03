Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up approximately 1.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $21,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 150.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.23. 84,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,488,229. The company has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.52.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.