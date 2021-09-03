Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

NOVT stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.08. 115,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,544. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.07. Novanta has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $156.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

