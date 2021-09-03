Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.85 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

In related news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $723,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,631 shares of company stock worth $1,142,144. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

