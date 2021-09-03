River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $907,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in PPG Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $157.07. 8,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.64 and a 200 day moving average of $163.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.