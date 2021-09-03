Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,132 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,755,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,771,000 after acquiring an additional 488,852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,772,000 after acquiring an additional 191,694 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,116,000 after acquiring an additional 496,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,713,000 after acquiring an additional 463,567 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,790. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

