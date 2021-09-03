C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Raised by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,272. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

