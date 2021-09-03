Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 85,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 237.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares during the period.

Shares of MGC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.09. 301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,961. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $114.36 and a 1-year high of $161.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.50.

