River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 13.8% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

DG traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,304. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

