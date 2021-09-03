Analysts Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. United Community Banks reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,689.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 24,486.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,782. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $36.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.