ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.
ProAssurance has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years.
Shares of PRA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRA shares. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.
About ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.
