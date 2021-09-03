ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

ProAssurance has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years.

Shares of PRA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 163.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRA shares. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

