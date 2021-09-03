30,666 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 18.3% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 18,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 254,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.