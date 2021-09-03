ACG Wealth Has $219,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 99.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

