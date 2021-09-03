Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.910-$5.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.220-$1.280 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.11.

ADSK stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,340. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

