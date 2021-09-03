PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

PCQ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,257. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

