Short Interest in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Declines By 14.5%

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 679,800 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 794,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Shares of SXT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.95. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.59. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.47 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.95.
Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Sensient Technologies Company Profile
Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.
