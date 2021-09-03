Short Interest in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Declines By 14.5%

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 679,800 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 794,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of SXT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.95. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.59. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.47 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

