Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Price Down 6.1% on Insider Selling

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) shares fell 6.1% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $30.52 and last traded at $30.64. 742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 244,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

Specifically, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $372,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,140 shares of company stock valued at $937,911 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.71.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nkarta by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 62,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nkarta by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Nkarta by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 252,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 151,472 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nkarta by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,851 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

