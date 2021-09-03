Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. Caleres also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.500 EPS.

CAL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

CAL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. 3,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. Caleres has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $955.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.67.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

