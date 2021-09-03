Traders Purchase High Volume of Tenaris Put Options (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,092 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,850% compared to the average daily volume of 56 put options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 2.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,870,000 after acquiring an additional 183,255 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 116.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806,271 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 23.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 720,200 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 27.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 216,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 7.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 970,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of Tenaris stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.28. 22,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,012. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.