Short Interest in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Drops By 16.5%

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 601,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 21.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 37.2% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.91. 16,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.60 and a 200 day moving average of $116.97. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $131.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

