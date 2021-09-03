Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $95,181.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00117023 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00026787 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

