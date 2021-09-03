B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 568.33 ($7.43).

BME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of LON BME traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 545.60 ($7.13). The company had a trading volume of 1,856,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,536. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 450.50 ($5.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 562.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 556.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.73.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.