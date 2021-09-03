WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,094.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,094.22 ($14.30).

WPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 14th.

LON:WPP traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 991.60 ($12.96). The stock had a trading volume of 731,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,250. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The stock has a market cap of £11.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 969.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 955.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

