BCJ Capital Management LLC Invests $200,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after buying an additional 511,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,125,000 after buying an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,259,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after buying an additional 231,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.93. 44,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,153. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average is $90.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.