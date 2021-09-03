BCJ Capital Management LLC Invests $238,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 164,446 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 176.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

UNP traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,903. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.