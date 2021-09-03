Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases Shares of 901 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 901 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after buying an additional 209,239 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 130.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after buying an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after buying an additional 60,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after buying an additional 1,243,602 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA stock traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $345.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,626. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $135.28 and a 52 week high of $349.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.38. The stock has a market cap of $176.71 billion, a PE ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.