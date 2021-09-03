Leisure Capital Management Buys Shares of 8,847 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,701,000 after acquiring an additional 648,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 41,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

