BCJ Capital Management LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

BCJ Capital Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 204.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,154. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

