Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Intuit by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $560.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,407. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.30. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

