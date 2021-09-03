ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.23 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTF. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.29.

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.29. 890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,818. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 17.42. ON24 has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $81.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irwin Federman sold 31,562 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $632,186.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,839.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,612 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,727.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

