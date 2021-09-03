$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.38. Atlassian reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 87.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after buying an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Atlassian by 139.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,921,000 after buying an additional 700,132 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after buying an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Atlassian by 191.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after buying an additional 593,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $5.58 on Friday, hitting $381.58. 2,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,694. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of -134.29, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $164.16 and a 12 month high of $376.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.22 and a 200-day moving average of $256.12.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

