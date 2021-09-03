Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PWCDF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,258. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $35.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

