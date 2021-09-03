John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:HTY)

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

NYSE HTY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,816. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $7.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

