Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

GLPEY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.96. 2,343,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,515. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLPEY. Societe Generale upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

