Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
GLPEY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.96. 2,343,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,515. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
