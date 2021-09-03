Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Trimmed by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,911 shares of company stock worth $9,960,781. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.41. The company had a trading volume of 35,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,673. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.21. The stock has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

