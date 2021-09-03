Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NCZ stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.46. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,324. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

