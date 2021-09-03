iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1,172.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,182,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 76,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $15,132,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,230 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

