Wafra Inc. Buys 1,968 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wafra Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after acquiring an additional 654,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.78. 30,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,679. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $345.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

