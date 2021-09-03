Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
NYSE:JTA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,345. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.18.
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.