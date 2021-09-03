Wafra Inc. Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 47.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.4% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $63,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,645 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,936,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.81. The company had a trading volume of 165,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,588,855. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.51 and its 200-day moving average is $216.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

