WealthShield Partners LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 167.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PBDM traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,455 shares. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26.

