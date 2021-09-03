BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $512,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

BCJ Capital Management LLC cut its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in News by 155.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of News by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in News by 22,169.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in News by 788.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 105.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWSA. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

Shares of News stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,171. News Co. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

