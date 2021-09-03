BCJ Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at $173,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,568. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12.

