CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.27 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 45.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 70.5% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $174,673.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00061592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00125113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.77 or 0.00785654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00047164 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,545,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

