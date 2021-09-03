Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.53 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for $7.82 or 0.00015404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $4.53 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00061592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00125113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.77 or 0.00785654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

