CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 70.5% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 70.5% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $174,673.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00061592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00125113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.77 or 0.00785654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00047164 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,545,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars.

