Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. Retail Opportunity Investments also posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

ROIC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,701. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

