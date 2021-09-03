Analysts Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.59. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.10. 8,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,137. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.09. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

