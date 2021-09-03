Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 139,536 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 561% from the previous session’s volume of 21,098 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.69.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter worth about $2,981,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter worth $4,067,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $3,339,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

